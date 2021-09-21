Pentagon Says Received Call to Help Transport Migrants That Surged Texas-Mexico Border

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Department of Defense received a request from US immigration enforcement agencies to help them transport an influx of asylum-seeking migrants that arrived in the Texas border town of Del Rio over the last several days, Pentagon spokesperson Christian Mitchell told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Department has received a request for transportation support from the Department of Homeland Security/US Customs and Border Protection (DHS/CBP)," Mitchell said. "Under this request, DoD would provide contracted air transportation for CBP on a reimbursable basis to temporarily supplement CBP efforts to move non-US citizen migrants from Del Rio, Texas, to other domestic CBP processing facilities."

If the request is approved, the Department of Defense will provide support until October 20, Mitchell said.

Nearly 13,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived to the Texas border town of Del Rio along the US-Mexico border over the last week.

The migrants waited to be processed in a makeshift camp under an overpass bridge. The situation forced the Federal government to shut down the Del Rio port of entry, which still remains closed.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a press conference on Monday that some 6,500 migrants have been removed from the encampment and sent to CBP facilities to be processed and deported.

Mayorkas said an additional 600 immigration enforcement agents have arrived to Del Rio to enhance capabilities and more will be sent if needed.

CBP Chief Raul Ortiz said smugglers are significant drivers of misinformation that caused the surge of migrants arriving at the border. Ortiz clarified that Haitians living in the United States prior to July 29 are the only ones eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), all others will be turned away.

Mayorkas emphasized that the US border is not open, adding that the dangerous journey is not worth their money and effort.