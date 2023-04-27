Pentagon Says Received Nearly 9,000 Reports of Sexual Assault in 2022

The US Defense Department said on Thursday that it received nearly 9,000 reports of sexual assault in fiscal year (FY) 2022, which represents a 1% increase over the previous year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The US Defense Department said on Thursday that it received nearly 9,000 reports of sexual assault in fiscal year (FY) 2022, which represents a 1% increase over the previous year.

"In this year's report, the department received a total of 8942 reports of sexual assault in fiscal year (20)22, which is an increase of 76 reports over the 8866 received in fiscal year (20)21. This amounts to about a 1% increase in the report from FY 21 to FY 22," executive director of the Defense Department's Office of Force Resiliency Beth Foster said during a press briefing citing a new annual report's data.

According to the report, 7,378 service members reported sexual assault during military service in 2022 and 580 service members reported that a sexual assault occurred prior to their military service.

Foster pointed out the higher number cannot be characterized as an increase in the prevalence of the crime of sexual assault within the military because the prevalence survey was not conducted in fiscal year 2022.

The new report also showed that US military commanders were able to take disciplinary action in 66% of cases of sexual assault in 2022.