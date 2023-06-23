Pentagon Says Received Request From Denmark to Assist With F-16 Training of Ukrainians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The United States received a request from Denmark to provide assistance with the training of Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets and it is being currently reviewed, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"The Netherlands and Denmark are in the lead in terms of developing the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We have received a request from Denmark to support F-16 training, which would be expected, that is currently under review."