Pentagon Says Reports of US Drone Being Shot Down in Iran 'Incorrect' - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Pentagon on Friday denied reports that a US drone was shot down by Iranian defense forces in the province of Khuzestan, saying all American military equipment in the area is accounted for.

Iran's army earlier on Friday said Iranian air defense forces had downed a foreign drone near the Mahshahr port in the country's Khuzestan province, the ISNA news agency reported.

"Alleged reports of a US drone being shot down are incorrect," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on Twitter. "If an Unmanned Aircraft System {UAS) had gone down in the CENTCOM [area] it was not a DoD asset. All US equipment has been accounted for."