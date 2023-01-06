Pentagon Says Respects Congress' Oversight of Military, Will Cooperate With Lawmakers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The US Defense Department respects Congress' oversight authority and will cooperate with planned probes into the withdrawal from Afghanistan and aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"In terms of efforts to prepare for congressional oversight, I would tell you that the Department of Defense respects Congress' important oversight rule, and as always, will continue to work closely with Congress and respond appropriately to legitimate congressional inquiries," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked about the impending probes.

Following midterm elections in November, Republicans took control of the House of Representatives. Republicans have vowed to investigate the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, as well as audit the billions of Dollars in assistance sent to Ukraine.

However, the House is unable to conduct business due to the Republican majority's inability to elect a speaker for the 118th Congress, which met for the first time on Tuesday.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the situation - the first time in a century the House has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot.