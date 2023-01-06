UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Respects Congress' Oversight Of Military, Will Cooperate With Lawmakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Pentagon Says Respects Congress' Oversight of Military, Will Cooperate With Lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The US Defense Department respects Congress' oversight authority and will cooperate with planned probes into the withdrawal from Afghanistan and aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"In terms of efforts to prepare for congressional oversight, I would tell you that the Department of Defense respects Congress' important oversight rule, and as always, will continue to work closely with Congress and respond appropriately to legitimate congressional inquiries," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked about the impending probes.

Following midterm elections in November, Republicans took control of the House of Representatives. Republicans have vowed to investigate the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, as well as audit the billions of Dollars in assistance sent to Ukraine.

However, the House is unable to conduct business due to the Republican majority's inability to elect a speaker for the 118th Congress, which met for the first time on Tuesday.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the situation - the first time in a century the House has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century Business Ukraine Pentagon August November Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

2 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

2 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

2 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.