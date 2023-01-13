UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Responsive To US Congress' Oversight Of Ukraine Aid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The US Defense Department has been responsive to requests by Congress to conduct oversight of US aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"We've been very public in terms of the steps that we've taken, working closely with the State Department and Ukraine, in terms of monitoring the equipment that we've provided to them, as well as being responsive to Congress when it comes to oversight of the capabilities that we've provided," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The Pentagon will continue to work with Congress and looks forward to further bipartisan support for Ukraine, Ryder added.

Republican members of the US House, who won a majority in the chamber following midterm elections, have vowed to audit the billions of Dollars in assistance sent to Ukraine.

In December, the State Department Office of Inspector General said that US oversight of military aid to Ukraine is limited by the operational environment, risking fraud and mismanagement of assistance.

