(@imziishan)

The revenue from the oil exploited in northeast Syria is going to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), not to the United States, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The revenue from the oil exploited in northeast Syria is going to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), not to the United States , US Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"The revenue from this is not going to the United States, this is going to the SDF," Hoffman said.