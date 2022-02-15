(@FahadShabbir)

Pentagon analysts are reviewing Russia's statement on withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border following drills, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Pentagon analysts are reviewing Russia's statement on withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border following drills, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are aware of reports of Russian claims that they are withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine. Our analysts are reviewing, but we have nothing further at this time," the official said.