UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Russia, China Continuing Investments In Long-Range Missile Capabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Pentagon Says Russia, China Continuing Investments in Long-Range Missile Capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russia and China are continuing to invest in long-range missile capabilities such as hypersonic glide vehicles that could put the United States at risk, Assistant Defense Secretary for Space Policy John Plumb said in testimony to a US Senate armed services panel subcommittee.

"Russia also continues to invest in long-range cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and hypersonic glide vehicles - capabilities that place the United States homeland at risk," Plumb said on Tuesday.

China has also accelerated efforts to develop, test and field advanced missile systems, including ballistic, cruise and hypersonic glide vehicles, Plumb said.

China's military modernization is proceeding at an "alarming pace," US Northern Command chief Gen. Glen VanHerck also said in testimony to lawmakers.

China continues to develop long-range conventional and strategic capabilities to project military power at greater distances, VanHerck said.

The US works with allies and partners to improve the ability to share sensing and tracking data in real time to maximize collective capabilities, Plumb added.

Related Topics

Senate Russia China Vehicles United States Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

1 hour ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

2 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

3 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

5 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.