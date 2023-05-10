Pentagon Says Russia, China Continuing Investments in Long-Range Missile Capabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russia and China are continuing to invest in long-range missile capabilities such as hypersonic glide vehicles that could put the United States at risk, Assistant Defense Secretary for Space Policy John Plumb said in testimony to a US Senate armed services panel subcommittee.

"Russia also continues to invest in long-range cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and hypersonic glide vehicles - capabilities that place the United States homeland at risk," Plumb said on Tuesday.

China has also accelerated efforts to develop, test and field advanced missile systems, including ballistic, cruise and hypersonic glide vehicles, Plumb said.

China's military modernization is proceeding at an "alarming pace," US Northern Command chief Gen. Glen VanHerck also said in testimony to lawmakers.

China continues to develop long-range conventional and strategic capabilities to project military power at greater distances, VanHerck said.

The US works with allies and partners to improve the ability to share sensing and tracking data in real time to maximize collective capabilities, Plumb added.