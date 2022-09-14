UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Russia Demonstrating Intent To Keep Fighting In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Pentagon Says Russia Demonstrating Intent to Keep Fighting in Ukraine

The United States assesses that Russia has clearly demonstrated its intent to keep fighting in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States assesses that Russia has clearly demonstrated its intent to keep fighting in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I don't want to speculate on what Russia might do next. Clearly, they demonstrated their intent to keep fighting in Ukraine and to prolong their illegal occupation," Ryder told a briefing.

The US and its allies will continue to monitor the situation on the ground, and work together with the international community to help Ukraine, Ryder said, adding that Kiev will be provided with appropriate support.

Unless Russia decides to deescalate and President Vladimir Putin orders the withdrawal of its troops out of Ukraine, support for the Ukrainian military will remain unchanged, Ryder continued.

The comment comes after Ukraine regained control over a vast territory previously held by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, which is seen in the West as a major military debacle of Moscow.

The Russian defense ministry on the other hand, maintains that troops located in the eastern part of Ukraine, near Kharkiv, were regrouped in a tactical move to support the Donetsk offensive.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kharkiv Kiev United States

Recent Stories

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

4 minutes ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

4 minutes ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

4 minutes ago
 EU's Energy-Intensive Industries Call for Urgent R ..

EU's Energy-Intensive Industries Call for Urgent Relief Measures Amid High Price ..

4 minutes ago
 Eight Charged for Alleged Human Smuggling Operatio ..

Eight Charged for Alleged Human Smuggling Operation on US Southern Border - Just ..

54 seconds ago
 Under leaden skies, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin re ..

Under leaden skies, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin returns to London

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.