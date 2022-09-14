Pentagon Says Russia Demonstrating Intent to Keep Fighting in Ukraine

The United States assesses that Russia has clearly demonstrated its intent to keep fighting in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States assesses that Russia has clearly demonstrated its intent to keep fighting in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I don't want to speculate on what Russia might do next. Clearly, they demonstrated their intent to keep fighting in Ukraine and to prolong their illegal occupation," Ryder told a briefing.

The US and its allies will continue to monitor the situation on the ground, and work together with the international community to help Ukraine, Ryder said, adding that Kiev will be provided with appropriate support.

Unless Russia decides to deescalate and President Vladimir Putin orders the withdrawal of its troops out of Ukraine, support for the Ukrainian military will remain unchanged, Ryder continued.

The comment comes after Ukraine regained control over a vast territory previously held by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, which is seen in the West as a major military debacle of Moscow.

The Russian defense ministry on the other hand, maintains that troops located in the eastern part of Ukraine, near Kharkiv, were regrouped in a tactical move to support the Donetsk offensive.