Pentagon Says Russia Did Not Give Advance Notice Of Anti-Satellite Missile Test
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The Pentagon has not received an advance notice from Russia about the latter's anti-satellite missile test, spokesman John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday.
When asked whether Russia gave the Pentagon an advance notice of its alleged anti-satellite launch, Kirby said: "No."