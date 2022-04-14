UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Russia Eyes Achieving Tangible Goals In Donbas Within Next Couple Of Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 10:18 PM

The United States believes that Russia intends to achieve some physical tangible goals in Donbas within the next couple of weeks, a senior US defense official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States believes that Russia intends to achieve some physical tangible goals in Donbas within the next couple of weeks, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

"We do think that in general, that they want to achieve some physical tangible objectives in the Donbas, within the next couple of weeks," the official said.

The official could not specify when they expect Russia will begin this offensive.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

