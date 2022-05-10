UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Russia Has Used Between 10-12 Hypersonic Weapons In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Russia has used between 10 and 12 hypersonic weapons in Ukraine since the beginning of its special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russia has used between 10 and 12 hypersonic weapons in Ukraine since the beginning of its special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Tuesday.

"We don't have a perfect count, but we would assess that this time now, 76 days in, probably between 10 and 12 (missiles)," the official said during a press briefing.

