Pentagon Says Russia Has Used Between 10-12 Hypersonic Weapons in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russia has used between 10 and 12 hypersonic weapons in Ukraine since the beginning of its special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Tuesday.

"We don't have a perfect count, but we would assess that this time now, 76 days in, probably between 10 and 12 (missiles)," the official said during a press briefing.