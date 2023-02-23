Pentagon Says Russia Notified US About ICBM Test In Advance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday that Russia notified the United States that it would test an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday during President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev.

On Tuesday, CNN reported, citing two US officials familiar with the matter, that Russia notified the United States in advance of a test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during US President Joe Biden's trip to Ukraine on Monday.

"We've certainly maintained the lines of communication (with Russia)," Singh said during a press briefing.

"As you just saw, the White House reached out to Russia to alert them about the President's visit to Kiev. We maintain open lines of communications with the, the ICBM test that was just launched over the weekend by Russia, we were notified through the New START Treaty process."

The Pentagon welcomes communication with Russia, Singh added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on reports about a recent unsuccessful test launch of a ballistic missile allegedly conducted by Russia, that the matter falls within the competence of the Russian Defense Ministry.