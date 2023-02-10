Pentagon Says Russia Presence in Latin America Taken Serious ,But Not as Growing Challenge

UrduPoint.com

The United States takes Russia's military presence in Latin America seriously, but does not consider it as a growing challenge to its security, US Assistant Secretary of Defense Celeste Wallander said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States takes Russia's military presence in Latin America seriously, but does not consider it as a growing challenge to its security, US Assistant Secretary of Defense Celeste Wallander said on Friday.

"Russia does have relationships with countries in South and Central America that it uses to enhance its own presence, to challenge the United States and our interests. I would say, it is something we take seriously, but it is not something that is a growing challenge," Wallander said during a conversation at the Center for a New American Security.

Wallander noted that the Russian Navy does port visits and conduct other activities in the region, but not on the scale that the Soviet Union did.

"It is a persistent aspect of Russia's efforts to proof that it is a global power and to seek points of weakness that it can exploit. The challenge and the duty for the US is to make sure that its access actually does not lead to that kind of advantage," she said.

She expressed the confidence that the US is facing this challenge successfully.

