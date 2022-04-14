Pentagon Says Russian Guided Missile Cruiser Moskva Heading to Sevastopol for Repairs

Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva is heading to the port of Sevastopol in Crimea for repairs following a major explosion on board whose cause remains unknown at present, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

"She (Moskva) was operating about 60 miles or so south of Odessa. And we know she suffered an explosion. (F)rom the images that we've been able to look at, it looks like there's a pretty sizable explosion too. We don't know what caused that explosion. We do know that the ship is operating under her own power. She looks to be heading more to the east now, probably heading into port of Sebastopol for repairs," Kirby said in an interview with CNBC.

However, Kirby pointed out that the Defense Department does not rule out that the Moskva, which is the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, was hit by a Ukrainian coastal defense missile. While Ukrainian troops possess Neptune anti-ship missiles, the United Kingdom recently said they provided Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Moskva experienced heavy fire and then ammunition detonations. All the crew members were safely evacuated but the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The ship, whose initial name was Slava, was laid down in 1976 in Nikolaev and commissioned in 1983.