Pentagon Says Russian Objective To Take Over Ukraine Has Not Changed, Efforts Stalled

Published September 27, 2022 | 11:27 PM

The United States continues to believe that Russia remains intent on taking over Ukraine as part of its special military operation despite the lines of contact largely stalling, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The United States continues to believe that Russia remains intent on taking over Ukraine as part of its special military operation despite the lines of contact largely stalling, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"In terms of Russian force posture, broadly speaking, without getting into a detailed operation update, no major shifts, other than that we continue to see, particularly in the Donbas region, the Russians attempt to conduct offensive operations in that area, with Ukraine successfully holding the line," Ryder said during a press briefing. "We've seen no indication that they have any intention of changing their overall aim, which is to take over Ukraine.

Russia launched its special military operation on February 24 in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LNR) to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The DNR and LNR as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are currently holding referenda on whether to join the Russian Federation. The United States and its allies have said they consider the referenda illegitimate and will not recognize the results.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Ukraine has a right to continue using military force, including US-provided weapons, against the territories even if they are in the process of voting to join Russia.

