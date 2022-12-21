UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Sees No Imminent Or Pending Cross-Border Activities From Belarus To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Pentagon Says Sees No Imminent or Pending Cross-Border Activities From Belarus to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The US Defense Department does not have information about any type of imminent or pending cross-border activities from Belarus into Ukraine, spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We don't have any information that would suggest that there is any type of imminent or pending cross-border activities from Belarus into Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and to discuss issues of mutual interest, including security in the region and undertaking joint measures to address security challenges.

Putin's visit caused speculation in Western media outlets with respect to the issues discussed in Belarus and whether the latter is getting ready to join Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted media reports alleging that Putin was going to Minsk to force Belarus to participate in the special military operation in Ukraine, saying the allegations are stupid and unfounded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Media From

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

4 minutes ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

4 minutes ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

4 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

56 minutes ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.