Pentagon Says Sees No Imminent or Pending Cross-Border Activities From Belarus to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The US Defense Department does not have information about any type of imminent or pending cross-border activities from Belarus into Ukraine, spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We don't have any information that would suggest that there is any type of imminent or pending cross-border activities from Belarus into Ukraine," Ryder said during a press briefing.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and to discuss issues of mutual interest, including security in the region and undertaking joint measures to address security challenges.

Putin's visit caused speculation in Western media outlets with respect to the issues discussed in Belarus and whether the latter is getting ready to join Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted media reports alleging that Putin was going to Minsk to force Belarus to participate in the special military operation in Ukraine, saying the allegations are stupid and unfounded.