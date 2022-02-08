UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Sees No Indication Russia Plans To Deploy Hypersonics Near Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States does not see any indication Russia plans to deploy hypersonic missiles near its border with Ukraine but it does not rule out the possibility, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"I don't see any indication of that at this time but we're watching this very closely," Kirby said when asked if there has been any indication Russia plans to deploy hypersonic missiles near Ukraine's border. "I'm not going to rule anything out for Mr. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, he continues to add to his capabilities."

Kirby added hypersonic weapons are more for long, intercontinental ranges, so that sort of weapon would not be necessary in the event of military escalation in the region.

