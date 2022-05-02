Pentagon Says Sees No Indications Russia Reading to Expand Ukraine Operation to Moldova

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 10:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States sees no indications that Russia may seek to expand its special operation in Ukraine to Moldova, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Monday.
"No indications.
.. beyond what they've done in Ukraine are in the offing," the official said during a press briefing when asked if the Defense Department sees any indications that Russia's special operation may expand to Moldova or the breakaway region of Transnistria.