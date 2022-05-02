UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Sees No Indications Russia Reading To Expand Ukraine Operation To Moldova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Pentagon Says Sees No Indications Russia Reading to Expand Ukraine Operation to Moldova

The United States sees no indications that Russia may seek to expand its special operation in Ukraine to Moldova, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States sees no indications that Russia may seek to expand its special operation in Ukraine to Moldova, a senior US Defense Department official told reporters on Monday.

"No indications.

.. beyond what they've done in Ukraine are in the offing," the official said during a press briefing when asked if the Defense Department sees any indications that Russia's special operation may expand to Moldova or the breakaway region of Transnistria.

