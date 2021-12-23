Pentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour

At least seven staff members who traveled with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks to Hawaii last week have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined at the moment, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) At least seven staff members who traveled with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks to Hawaii last week have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined at the moment, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Seven members of the traveling and advance staff who accompanied Deputy Secretary Hicks on her domestic trip last week have tested positive for COVID-19," Kirby said in a statement. "All staff members who tested positive are quarantined, in keeping with CDC guidelines."

Deputy Secretary Hicks and members of her personal staff have tested negative, Kirby added.

On December 14-15, Hicks visited the Department of Defense sites in Hawaii and met with the US Indo-Pacific Command to discuss the US strategy in the region.

The news comes as the the United States is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the CDC said the number of new coronavirus cases was up by a quarter as compared to last week and reached nearly 150,000 per day.