Pentagon Says Shoigu-Esper Phone Call on Syria Was 'Productive'

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The phone conversation regarding Syria that took place between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper was a productive one, Pentagon spokesperson Carla Gleason told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I can confirm there was a productive call today concerning Syria," Gleason said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu and Esper discussed the current situation in war-torn Syria during a telephone conversation last week.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, whom it considers an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (banned by Ankara).

Turkish troops have already claimed control over the cities of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad.

As the United States has started pulling its troops out of the areas of the Turkish offensive, leaving the allied Kurds on their own, the latter have turned to Damascus for help. The government troops have since been deployed to the north to assist them in repelling the Turkish offensive.

The international community has already voiced concerns that the Turkish incursion could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.