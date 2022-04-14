UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Some Items Like Howitzers, TPQ-36 Radars To Require Training For Ukrainians

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States anticipates some items in its new military assistance package, including Howitzers and TPQ-36 counter artillery radars, will require additional training for Ukrainians, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We do anticipate that some of these items will require some additional training for Ukrainians," Kirby said during a press briefing. "The systems that will probably require some additional training for Ukrainian forces are the Howitzers, the TPQ-36 counter artillery radars, not a very difficult system to operate, but it's not one that they (Ukrainians) have in their inventory."

