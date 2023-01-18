UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Started Training Ukrainians On Patriot Missile System At US Military Base

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The United States began training Ukrainian forces at Fort Sill military base on the use and maintenance of Patriot missile systems, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Training has begun," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked about the training. "Those troops have arrived at Fort Sill and have begun their training."

The Biden administration is providing one Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine, to be delivered following completion of the training. Approximately 90-100 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained over the next several months on how to operate and maintain the missile system, Ryder said.

Germany has likewise promised a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, and the Netherlands has expressed its intent to provide one as well.

Western backers of the government in Kiev have focused their security assistance on air defense in recent months amid Russian missile strikes on key Ukrainian targets.

The Pentagon's decision to train Ukrainian forces on the missile system at Fort Sill shows the "de facto participation" of the US in the conflict on behalf of Kiev, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said earlier this month.

