Pentagon Says Still Assessing Kabul Drone Strike After New Evidence Contradicts US Claims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The US military is still assessing the results of a drone strike conducted against an alleged Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist (banned in Russia) target last month in Kabul which Washington believes prevented an imminent attack, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times published video evidence showing Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a US aid group, may have been mistaken for an IS-K terrorist by American forces before a drone strike killed 10 civilians including seven children in Afghanistan on August 29.

"US Central Command continues to assess the results of the airstrike in Kabul on August 29. We won't get ahead of that assessment," Kirby said when asked about the new evidence. "The strike was based on good intelligence, and we still believe that it prevented an imminent threat to the airport and to our men and women that were still serving at the airport."