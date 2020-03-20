UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Says Successfully Tested Hypersonic Missile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

The US Defense Department announced Friday it has successfully tested an unarmed hypersonic missile, a weapon that could potentially overwhelm an adversary's defense systems

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The US Defense Department announced Friday it has successfully tested an unarmed hypersonic missile, a weapon that could potentially overwhelm an adversary's defense systems.

The Pentagon said a test missile flew at hypersonic speeds -- more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5 -- to a designated impact point.

"Today we validated our design and are now ready to move to the next phase towards fielding a hypersonic strike capability," said Vice Admiral JohnnyWolfe in a statement.

