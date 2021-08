(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Taliban group (banned in Russia) is trying to isolate Kabul, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"They are trying to isolate Kabul, isolating provincial capitals... from their actions, [we can say that] they [Taliban] are trying to get Kabul isolated," Kirby said.