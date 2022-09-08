UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Tens Of Thousands Of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, Wounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday that tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and injured since the beginning of Russia's special military operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday that tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and injured since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

"They've sustained countless missile strikes and artillery barrage, they've borne the brutal cost of 1,000s, tens of 1,000s of casualties, killed and wounded," Milley said.

On Wednesday, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said the total number of casualties as a result of the conflict in Ukraine has reached 13,917 people, including 635 children.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.

