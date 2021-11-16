Pentagon Says There Has Been No Transparency From Russia on Military Activity Near Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The US exercise regiment is defensive in nature while there has been no transparency on Russia's part about military activity near Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We do continue to see unusual military activity and concentration of forces in Russia but near Ukrainian borders and that remains concerning to us," Kirby said. "If you look at our exercise regiment, all our exercises are defensive in nature and they are keeping with our alliance and partner commitments in the region. Here is another thing... we put press releases about them. We show photos and video of them... There has been no transparency from the Russian side about this concentration of forces in the western part of their country and we continue to urge them to be so transparent."