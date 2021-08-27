Pentagon Says Thousands of Inmates Including ISIS-K Members Released from Afghan Prisons

Thousands of inmates, including members of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) were released from two Afghan prisons taken over by the Taliban, US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Thousands of inmates, including members of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia) were released from two Afghan prisons taken over by the Taliban, US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"I don't know the exact number [of prisoners released]. Clearly, it's in the thousands when you consider both prisons, because both of them were taken over by the Taliban and emptied, but I couldn't give you a precise figure," Kirby said in response to a question about how many ISIS-K prisoners are believed to have been released.