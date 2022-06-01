Pentagon Says to Quickly Send Ukraine 4 Pre-Positioned, Initial HIMARS

The United States will send to Ukraine four initial High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that were pre-positioned in Europe for quick delivery, US Defense Department policy chief Colin Kahl said on Wednesday

"The initial tranche of HIMAR systems will be four. As I said, we've already pre-positioned the systems in theater so that we can deliver them expeditiously," Kahl said during a press briefing.

The HIMARS also require training for operation and maintenance, which is expected to take approximately three weeks, Kahl added.