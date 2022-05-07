Pentagon Says Transferred $1.45Bln to Army, Marine Corps to Replenish Stingers, Javelins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The US Defense Department has transferred $1.45 billion to the Army and Marine Corps earlier this week to start replenishing the stocks of Stinger and Javelin missiles as well as other equipment that was sent to Ukraine, Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante said on Friday.

"(F)irst tranche of funds, roughly $1.45 billion, was transferred to the Army and the Marines earlier this week to procure replenishment stocks of Stingers, Javelins and other key components. We are actively negotiating right now, the Army is, for stingers and related components, and that's ongoing. Expect to get that awarded by the end of the May. For javelins, the award is imminent," LaPlante said during a press briefing.

The first Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act from March 15 provides for $3.5 billion to replenish US stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine through presidential drawdowns in the amount of $13.6 billion in total, LaPlante said.

The second supplemental act envisions $5.

4 billion out of $33 billion for additional replenishments of US stocks, LaPlante added.

LaPlante pointed out that this is the third time in his memory since 2000 that the United States finds itself in a situation when production lines have to be boosted after the Defense Department ran low on munitions.

In 2022 alone, the United States has committed more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, 800 tactical drones, 90 155 mm howitzers, 16 Mi-17 helicopters and 200 M113 armored personnel carriers.

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, worth $33 billion on Monday.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.