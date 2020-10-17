UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Says Turkey Should Not Activate Russia's S-400 Systems Amid Test Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Turkey should not activate Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, otherwise Ankara risks serious consequences, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told Sputnik in a statement on Friday.

"We object to Turkey's purchase of the system, and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is bringing it into operation.

It should not be activated," Hoffman said. "Doing so risks serious consequences for our security relationship."

Hoffman added S-400s represent "a barrier to progress" in bilateral relations between Washington and Ankara.

Turkey's military M5 magazine reported earlier on Friday that Ankara had conducted "the first firing" of S-400 systems as part of drills near the Black Sea town of Sinop.

