UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says Turkey's Operation In Syria 'Growing Threat', US Continues Troop Withdrawal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:30 AM

Pentagon Says Turkey's Operation in Syria 'Growing Threat', US Continues Troop Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Pentagon considers Turkey's operation in Syria an "impulsive" move that undermines efforts to defeat the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement, stressing that the United States continues its troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

"Despite the opposition and repeated warnings from the United States and the international community, Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan ordered a unilateral invasion of northern Syria that has resulted in widespread casualties, refugees, destruction, insecurity, and a growing threat to U.S. military forces. This unacceptable incursion has also undermined the successful multinational 'Defeat ISIS' mission in Syria, and resulted in the release of many dangerous ISIS detainees," Esper said on Monday.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that Turkey's operation puts US forces in the region at risk of being pulled into a broader conflict.

"Therefore, at the President's direction, the Department of Defense is executing a deliberate withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from northeast Syria," Esper said in his Monday statement, adding that "Turkey's unilateral action was unnecessary and impulsive."

The US Defense Secretary promised to discuss the situation with NATO allies and to consider "economic measures" against Turkey.

"President Erdogan bears full responsibility for its [operation's] consequences, to include a potential ISIS resurgence, possible war crimes, and a growing humanitarian crisis. The bilateral relationship between our two countries has also been damaged," Esper stressed.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Russia Turkey Pentagon ISIS United States Tayyip Erdogan From Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

3 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

3 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

3 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

3 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.