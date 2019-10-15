WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Pentagon considers Turkey's operation in Syria an "impulsive" move that undermines efforts to defeat the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement, stressing that the United States continues its troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

"Despite the opposition and repeated warnings from the United States and the international community, Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan ordered a unilateral invasion of northern Syria that has resulted in widespread casualties, refugees, destruction, insecurity, and a growing threat to U.S. military forces. This unacceptable incursion has also undermined the successful multinational 'Defeat ISIS' mission in Syria, and resulted in the release of many dangerous ISIS detainees," Esper said on Monday.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that Turkey's operation puts US forces in the region at risk of being pulled into a broader conflict.

"Therefore, at the President's direction, the Department of Defense is executing a deliberate withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from northeast Syria," Esper said in his Monday statement, adding that "Turkey's unilateral action was unnecessary and impulsive."

The US Defense Secretary promised to discuss the situation with NATO allies and to consider "economic measures" against Turkey.

"President Erdogan bears full responsibility for its [operation's] consequences, to include a potential ISIS resurgence, possible war crimes, and a growing humanitarian crisis. The bilateral relationship between our two countries has also been damaged," Esper stressed.