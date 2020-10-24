UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says Turkey's Test Of S-400 Risks 'Serious Consequences' For Relationship With US

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Says Turkey's Test of S-400 Risks 'Serious Consequences' for Relationship With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Turkey's test of the S-400 air defense may have serious consequences for Ankara's relationship with Washington, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement on Friday.

"The US Department of Defense condemns in the strongest possible terms Turkey's October 16 test of the S-400 air defense system - a test confirmed today by Turkish President Recep Erdogan," Hoffman said. "We object to Turkey's testing of this system, which risks serious consequences for our security relationship."

Related Topics

Turkey Washington Pentagon Ankara Tayyip Erdogan May October

Recent Stories

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

12 minutes ago

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diploma ..

13 minutes ago

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

1 hour ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

1 hour ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says Good Progress Being Made on Deal Betwee ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.