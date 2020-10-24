WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Turkey's test of the S-400 air defense may have serious consequences for Ankara's relationship with Washington, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement on Friday.

"The US Department of Defense condemns in the strongest possible terms Turkey's October 16 test of the S-400 air defense system - a test confirmed today by Turkish President Recep Erdogan," Hoffman said. "We object to Turkey's testing of this system, which risks serious consequences for our security relationship."