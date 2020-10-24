WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Turkey's test of the S-400 air defense may have serious consequences for Ankara's relationship with Washington, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement on Friday.

"The US Department of Defense condemns in the strongest possible terms Turkey's October 16 test of the S-400 air defense system - a test confirmed today by Turkish President Recep Erdogan," Hoffman said. "We object to Turkey's testing of this system, which risks serious consequences for our security relationship."

Hoffman also said Washington's stance is that "an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey's commitments as a US and NATO Ally."

Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will not have any consultations with the United States regarding tests of the S-400 air defense systems purchased from Russia.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on Thursday that his country had conducted tests of the S-400 air defense systems in Sinop, noting that this was just scheduled work within the contract.

Since 2018, the United States has introduced a number of measures to pressure the Turkish government into canceling the S-400 purchase, including removing Turkey from the F-35 aircraft supply chain despite the added costs to the program. The United States has proposed buying the S-400s from Ankara in a bid to break the deadlock. Washington has claimed the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the F-35 jets.

Turkey has repeatedly vowed to activate the missile systems, delivered by Russia last summer, despite the US threats of sanctions.