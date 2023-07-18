Open Menu

Pentagon Says Ukraine Aid Group Briefed By F-16 Training Coalition As Teaching Plan Forms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Pentagon Says Ukraine Aid Group Briefed by F-16 Training Coalition as Teaching Plan Forms

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group heard from the leaders of the F-16 training coalition as the team continues to develop a plan to train Ukrainian pilots on the modern fighter jets, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Ukraine Defense Contact Group heard from the leaders of the F-16 training coalition as the team continues to develop a plan to train Ukrainian pilots on the modern fighter jets, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We heard from the co-leads of the F-16 training coalition, Denmark and the Netherlands. They continue to make progress on a cohesive training plan to help some very eager Ukrainian pilots learn to fly fourth-generation aircraft," Austin said during a press briefing.

