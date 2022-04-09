UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Ukraine Could Use US-Provided Intelligence To Counterattack Russian Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Ukrainian forces could use intelligence information provided by the United States to conduct counterattacks against Russia, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"When we say we want to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, we're talking about the aggregate effort here... We're trying to give them useful information and intelligence that allows them to defend themselves, to push back, to resist, to fight against - you can call it whatever you want - this Russian invasion, and if they were to use some of that information to conduct a counterattack, then so be it," Kirby said during a press briefing.

However, US intelligence collection has been constrained due to the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, US media reported citing Senate sources.

The United States has multiple channels open and is sharing information with the Ukrainian government, but the intelligence is specific and being conveyed more slowly, the report said.

The shared intelligence is also being downgraded to protect sensitive sources and methods due to logistical issues with setting up secure lines with Ukrainian authorities, the report added.

