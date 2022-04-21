Pentagon Says Ukraine Did Not Receive Fixed-Wing Aircraft From US, Allies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters he mistakenly said in a previous briefing that the allies provided Ukraine with whole aircraft, the Defense Department said.

"Kirby said Ukraine has not been given any fixed-wing aircraft by the US or other allies and partners," the Defense Department said in a report on Wednesday.

Kirby clarified that Ukraine was given spare parts that enabled them to fix aircraft that previously were not operable.

On Tuesday, Kirby said during a press briefing that Ukraine received additional aircraft along with aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air amid Russia's the special military operation in the country.

Kirby also noted that the United States has not provided Ukraine with any aircraft.