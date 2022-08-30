UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Ukraine Likely Fired Around Zaporizhzhia NPP In Response To Russian Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Pentagon Says Ukraine Likely Fired Around Zaporizhzhia NPP in Response to Russian Fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Ukrainian forces likely fired artillery shells around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in attempted counterstrikes on Russian positions, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We also know that the Russians have fired in the vicinity of the plant, and I don't want to say that the Ukrainians haven't fired in that vicinity either, because I think there's probably a likelihood that they have, but in a number of cases, it's returning fire of the Russians who are firing from those locations," the senior defense official said at a briefing when asked by Sputnik about Ukrainian attacks. "The Ukrainians are very aware of the potential impacts of striking the nuclear power plant, and they're going out of their way not to do that, and they have had conversations with us about that too.

"

Earlier on Monday, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said the United States is unable to account for the number or origins of all the artillery rounds fired around ZNPP. The US has been clear in private and public that fighting around the plant should stop, Kirby also said.

Zaporizhzhia military-civil administration council member Vladimir Rogov on Monday said that the roof of the ZNPP building where the reactor fuel is stored was broken from shelling by Ukrainian troops. International Atomic Energy Agency officials are set to soon arrive at ZNPP to assess damage and conditions at the facility.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Russia Nuclear White House Vladimir Putin United States All From

Recent Stories

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

8 minutes ago
 Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists s ..

Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists storm government palace

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.