Pentagon Says Ukraine Valuation Error Totaled $6.2Bln, Unused Funds Now Free to Use

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A series of valuation errors by the United States has made available more than $6 billion in additional military aid to provide Ukraine through presidential drawdown authority (PDA) packages, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"During the department's regular oversight of our execution of presidential drawdown authority for Ukraine, we discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine. In a significant number of cases, services used replacement costs rather than net book value, thereby overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks and provided to Ukraine," Singh said during a press briefing.

"We have confirmed that for FY23 the final calculation is $3.6 billion, and for FY22 it is $2.6 billion, for a combined total of $6.2 billion."

The funds have become a "pot of money" accessible for reallocation into future PDA packages, Singh said. The errors have not impacted the packages or flow of weapons to Ukraine, Singh said.

In May, Singh confirmed to Sputnik that the Pentagon discovered equipment valuation inconsistencies in aid provided to Ukraine, which at that time was reported to total just $3 billion in overvaluation.