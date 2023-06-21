UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Ukraine Valuation Error Totaled $6.2Bln, Unused Funds Now Free To Use

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pentagon Says Ukraine Valuation Error Totaled $6.2Bln, Unused Funds Now Free to Use

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A series of valuation errors by the United States has made available more than $6 billion in additional military aid to provide Ukraine through presidential drawdown authority (PDA) packages, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"During the department's regular oversight of our execution of presidential drawdown authority for Ukraine, we discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine. In a significant number of cases, services used replacement costs rather than net book value, thereby overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from US stocks and provided to Ukraine," Singh said during a press briefing.

"We have confirmed that for FY23 the final calculation is $3.6 billion, and for FY22 it is $2.6 billion, for a combined total of $6.2 billion."

The funds have become a "pot of money" accessible for reallocation into future PDA packages, Singh said. The errors have not impacted the packages or flow of weapons to Ukraine, Singh said.

In May, Singh confirmed to Sputnik that the Pentagon discovered equipment valuation inconsistencies in aid provided to Ukraine, which at that time was reported to total just $3 billion in overvaluation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon United States Money May Stocks From Billion

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

39 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

39 minutes ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

39 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

39 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

46 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.