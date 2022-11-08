Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Training on NASAMS Air Defense System

Ukrainian military has recently completed training on the NASAMS air defense system, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Ukrainian military has recently completed training on the NASAMS air defense system, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday.

"They did recently complete that training," Ryder told reporters, confirming that the two NASAMS pledged to Ukraine in July had been delivered to the country.

He declined to clarify in which country the training took place.