UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Unable To Confirm Identities Of IS Members Killed In Drone Strike August 29

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pentagon Says Unable to Confirm Identities of IS Members Killed in Drone Strike August 29

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The US Department of Defense is not able to confirm the identities of Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) individuals targeted in the strike carried in late August, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday, speaking on the reports claim that an aid worker might have been among the victims.

The New York Times recently published video evidence showing Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a US aid group, may have been mistaken for an IS-Khorasan terrorist by American forces before a drone strike killed 10 civilians including seven children in Afghanistan on August 29.

"I am not able to confirm the identities of ISIS individuals targeted on this strike," Kirby told reporters at a briefing, adding that the Pentagon is assessing the situation.

The New York Times investigation revealed that Ahmadi, who worked as an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization (NGO) Nutrition and education International, left his home in the morning on August 29 to pick up a colleague and his boss's laptop, which is when the US military suspected a white sedan had left an Islamic State safe house and intercepted communications asking the driver to make several stops.

The US military may have mistakenly thought Ahmadi's white Toyota Corolla contained explosives that would be used against the US troops at the Kabul airport after he was seen running work-related errands and loading water containers for his home, according to the Times.

Back in late August, the US military was on placed high alert after 13 US service members were killed in an IS-K suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport. In response, US President Joe Biden gave US military commanders full authority to conduct operations against IS-K.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Education Water Russia Pentagon ISIS Driver Suicide Alert New York May August Toyota Airport

Recent Stories

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work un ..

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work under domestic workers bill

1 hour ago
 Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fa ..

Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fastest Mobile Network&#039; for ..

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Ac ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Academy

1 hour ago
 Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Pol ..

Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Policy Regarding Sanctions - Lavr ..

1 hour ago
 N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy ..

N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy Only Way to Denuclearize Peni ..

1 hour ago
 Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.