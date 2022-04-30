Pentagon Says Unaware of Any US Contractors in Ukraine After American Reportedly Killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States does not know of any American defense contractors working in Ukraine, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, media reported that Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, was killed in Ukraine.

"Not that I am aware of," Kirby said when asked whether Pentagon has any contractors working in Ukraine.