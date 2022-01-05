Pentagon Says Unaware of Efforts to Deploy National Guard at US Capitol on January 6

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Pentagon is not aware of any efforts to look at deploying National Guard troops at the US Capitol on January 6, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I'm not aware of any formal or informal efforts to look at a Guard presence in the Capitol region on the sixth," Kirby said.

Earlier in the day, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Sputnik there was no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol.

On January 6, at least five people died in connection with the breach of the US Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the US Justice Department.