UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Unaware Of Efforts To Deploy National Guard At US Capitol On January 6

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Pentagon Says Unaware of Efforts to Deploy National Guard at US Capitol on January 6

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Pentagon is not aware of any efforts to look at deploying National Guard troops at the US Capitol on January 6, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I'm not aware of any formal or informal efforts to look at a Guard presence in the Capitol region on the sixth," Kirby said.

Earlier in the day, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Sputnik there was no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol.

On January 6, at least five people died in connection with the breach of the US Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the US Justice Department.

Related Topics

Election Pentagon Trump Died January Congress All From

Recent Stories

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave W ..

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdo ..

42 minutes ago
 US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposal ..

US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible

42 minutes ago
 US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket ..

US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket Sites Posing Threat in Syria ..

42 minutes ago
 US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

1 hour ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

1 hour ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.