UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Advisers Looked At Air Defense Capabilities During Visit To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) US military advisers who recently returned from Ukraine had stayed in the country to consult on its air and missile defense capabilities, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"They (US military advisers) were largely looking at air and missile defenses as I understand and they've been back a while," Kirby said during a press briefing. "I'm not aware of a formal report that was issued, they just took a look and consulted with the Ukrainians about what they believe their air defense needs were."

