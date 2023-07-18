Open Menu

Pentagon Says US, Allies Working On Bilateral Security Guarantee Deals With Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Security Guarantee Deals With Ukraine

The United States and other countries backing Kiev are working on developing bilateral deals to guarantee the security of Ukraine separate from the NATO alliance, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States and other countries backing Kiev are working on developing bilateral deals to guarantee the security of Ukraine separate from the NATO alliance, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We can expect that countries will execute bilateral agreements with Ukraine going forward, and certainly we will as well, and that's a work in progress," Austin said during a press briefing.

Austin said that he looks forward to working with foreign partners and other elements of the US government to develop the path ahead for Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Progress Kiev Alliance Austin United States From Government

Recent Stories

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier ..

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing ..

1 minute ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

1 minute ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

1 minute ago
 Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat W ..

Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat Wave in Spain - Reports

1 minute ago
 EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions ..

EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

1 minute ago
 Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regard ..

Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regarding prevention of corporal pun ..

5 minutes ago
Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrive ..

Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrives in Belarus - Defense Ministr ..

6 minutes ago
 PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow ba ..

PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow barcoding rules

6 minutes ago
 Medical waste disposal system fully functional: PI ..

Medical waste disposal system fully functional: PIMS

6 minutes ago
 Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Si ..

Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Since 2021 - Statistics Agency

6 minutes ago
 Hayatabad suicide blast necessitates decisive acti ..

Hayatabad suicide blast necessitates decisive action against inimical forces, te ..

18 minutes ago
 Sana, Italian envoy pledge to strengthen bilateral ..

Sana, Italian envoy pledge to strengthen bilateral relations, security cooperati ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World