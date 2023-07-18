Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Security Guarantee Deals With Ukraine

The United States and other countries backing Kiev are working on developing bilateral deals to guarantee the security of Ukraine separate from the NATO alliance, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States and other countries backing Kiev are working on developing bilateral deals to guarantee the security of Ukraine separate from the NATO alliance, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We can expect that countries will execute bilateral agreements with Ukraine going forward, and certainly we will as well, and that's a work in progress," Austin said during a press briefing.

Austin said that he looks forward to working with foreign partners and other elements of the US government to develop the path ahead for Ukraine.