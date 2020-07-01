UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Says US Approves Proposal To Redeploy 9,500 Troops From Germany

Wed 01st July 2020

Pentagon Says US Approves Proposal to Redeploy 9,500 Troops From Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A US Department of Defense proposal to redeploy 9,500 troops from Germany has received approval, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

Earlier in the month, Trump confirmed Washington's plans to reduce its forces by approximately 9,500 troops as a penalty for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate two percent of its budget on defense, per NATO regulations.

"The Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff briefed the President [Donald Trump] yesterday on plans to redeploy 9,500 troops from Germany," the statement said on Tuesday. "The proposal that was approved not only meets the President's directive, it will also enhance Russian deterrence, strengthen NATO, reassure Allies, improve US strategic flexibility and US European Command's operational flexibility, and take care of our service members and their families."

