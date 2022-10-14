Pentagon Says US Can Partner With Other SATCOM Entities Besides SpaceX to Help Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United States can partner with other satellite communications (SATCOM) entities besides SpaceX in order to provide Ukraine with critical services, Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

SpaceX notified the Defense Department last month that it would not be able to donate its services to Ukraine indefinitely and requested the US government to step in and fund them, media reported.

"There are certainly other SATCOM capabilities that exist out there," Singh said during a press briefing. "There are other, there's not just SpaceX, other entities that we can certainly partner with when it comes to providing Ukraine with what they need on the battlefield."