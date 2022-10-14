UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Can Partner With Other SATCOM Entities Besides SpaceX To Help Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Pentagon Says US Can Partner With Other SATCOM Entities Besides SpaceX to Help Ukraine

The United States can partner with other satellite communications (SATCOM) entities besides SpaceX in order to provide Ukraine with critical services, Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United States can partner with other satellite communications (SATCOM) entities besides SpaceX in order to provide Ukraine with critical services, Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

SpaceX notified the Defense Department last month that it would not be able to donate its services to Ukraine indefinitely and requested the US government to step in and fund them, media reported.

"There are certainly other SATCOM capabilities that exist out there," Singh said during a press briefing. "There are other, there's not just SpaceX, other entities that we can certainly partner with when it comes to providing Ukraine with what they need on the battlefield."

Related Topics

Ukraine United States SpaceX Media Government

Recent Stories

Delegations of Karachi Markets Associations call o ..

Delegations of Karachi Markets Associations call on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 Efforts for draining out flood water accelerated: ..

Efforts for draining out flood water accelerated: Sindh Info Minister

2 minutes ago
 'White Cane Safety Day' to be observed tomorrow

'White Cane Safety Day' to be observed tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Leaders of Russia, Central Asia Agree to Boost Mut ..

Leaders of Russia, Central Asia Agree to Boost Mutual Trade, Investments

2 minutes ago
 German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord ..

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord Stream Leak - Reports

6 minutes ago
 EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction T ..

EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction Trust - Statement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.