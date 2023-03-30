UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber Security Operations in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US military has conducted four cybersecurity Hunt Forward operations in Ukraine in recent years, including one mission just before the beginning of the conflict in 2022, US Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) chief Gen. Paul Nakasone said on Thursday.

"These four operations, include the operation that took place 70 days prior to the invasion, I think, were extremely successful," Nakasone said during the hearing at the US House Armed Services Committee.

During these missions the US military and their Ukrainian partners were able to identify malware and other threats, Nakasone noted. "We were able to reassure our partner that we are going to provide support.

And I think that among all the different things that occurred, it is incredibly important," he added.

The US General said that the Pentagon began its Hunt Forward operations as an effort to secure elections in the country from foreign interference in 2018. "Since that time, we have conducted 47 missions in 22 countries on 70 different networks," he said.

CYBERCOM described Hunt Forward Operations as defensive cyber missions conducted at the request of other countries. Special US military teams help their local partners to observe and detect malicious cyber activity on host nation networks, CYBERCOM said.

